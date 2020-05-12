Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM transfers Rs. 225.39 crore to MGNREGA beneficiaries

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday transferred Rs 225.39 crore to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) beneficiaries through direct bank transfer.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-05-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 11:14 IST
UP CM transfers Rs. 225.39 crore to MGNREGA beneficiaries
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the video conference with districts officials on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday transferred Rs 225.39 crore to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) beneficiaries through direct bank transfer. The Chief Minister also interacted with district administration officials of Saharanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kannauj, and Hardoi districts through video conference. The officials informed the CM about various projects under MGNREGA in their districts.

"We should aim to provide jobs to 50 lakh people every day by the end of May. We can only do this if the officials perform their duty honestly. We need to provide jobs to those who have returned home due to lockdown in other states," he told officials during the video conference. "I am happy that the Department of Rural Development is working to ensure the proper implementation of MNREGA activities. The government will ensure the flow of money for the programs," he added.

Earlier on May 7, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to prepare an extensive action plan for the employment of migrants. He had said the workers should be linked to MGNREGA, MSME, ODOP, Vishwakarma Samman Yojana, Women Self Help Groups, food processing and cow shelters, milk samitis and plant nurseries to create jobs for them. Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi had on Monday informed that so far 184 trains have brought back 2.26 lakh workers from other states. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Anti-Semitic incidents in US hit record high in 2019

American Jews were targets of more anti-Semitic incidents in 2019 than any other year over the past four decades, a surge marked by deadly attacks on a California synagogue, a Jewish grocery store in New Jersey, and a rabbis New York home, ...

HC stops job termination of lab assistant with Delhi health mission, says his services required

The Delhi High Court has come to the aid of a lab assistant under the Delhi State Health Mission, which did not extend his contract, by directing his job will not be terminated till August 13 as his services would be required during the on...

Delhi CM seeks suggestions of people, experts on lockdown relaxations post May 17

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought suggestions from people on lockdown relaxations post May 17 on Tuesday and said his government will send a proposal on the same to the Centre on Thursday. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejr...

DIY group Kingfisher sees sales turn positive as lockdowns ease

Home improvement group Kingfisher said underlying sales turned positive in the first week of May as more of its stores re-opened from coronavirus lockdowns, giving it more confidence for the future.Kingfisher, which owns BQ in Britain and C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020