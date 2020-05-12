Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Delhi High Court restores services of contractual health worker

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea of a contractual health worker whose services was terminated due to lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 11:49 IST
COVID-19: Delhi High Court restores services of contractual health worker
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea of a contractual health worker whose services was terminated due to lockdown. The bench of Justice Pratibha M Singh while issuing notice to respondents also directed that the services of the concerned worker will not be terminated till the next date of hearing i.e., August 13, 2020.

"After hearing counsels for the parties and considering the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that the Petitioner is employed in the Health Mission as a lab assistant, whose services would be required during the ongoing pandemic, it is directed that the services of the Petitioner shall not be terminated till the next date," directed the bench. The petitioner, Bharat Arya, was engaged and employed as a laboratory assistant with the National Iodine Deficiency Disorder Control Programme (NIDDCP) by the Government of NCT of Delhi under the Delhi State Health Mission.

His lawyer Rahul Shukla submitted that he has been working in the said position since 27th March 2010 and there is no doubt that the petitioner is a contractual employee, as per the Programme Implementation Plan (PIP), the petitioner's services were recommended to be continued. He also submitted that due to the lockdown, a further extension has not been granted and an email was received by the petitioner on 31st March 2020 that he need not attend office.

Shukla further added that as per directive dated 18th March 2020 issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, all employees, who are working in various health missions have to be extended in their employment. After the petitioner's submission, the counsel appearing for the Union of India, Advocate Ajay Digpaul reiterated the directive dated 18th March 2020 and submitted that considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the petitioner's services would be required and ought not to be terminated.

Advocate Avanish Ahlawat, the counsel for Delhi Government, submitted that in view of the Central government's directive, the Court may pass appropriate orders. The Court has now slated the matter for 13th August and directed the respondents not to terminate the service of the petitioner. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Anti-Semitic incidents in US hit record high in 2019

American Jews were targets of more anti-Semitic incidents in 2019 than any other year over the past four decades, a surge marked by deadly attacks on a California synagogue, a Jewish grocery store in New Jersey, and a rabbis New York home, ...

HC stops job termination of lab assistant with Delhi health mission, says his services required

The Delhi High Court has come to the aid of a lab assistant under the Delhi State Health Mission, which did not extend his contract, by directing his job will not be terminated till August 13 as his services would be required during the on...

Delhi CM seeks suggestions of people, experts on lockdown relaxations post May 17

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought suggestions from people on lockdown relaxations post May 17 on Tuesday and said his government will send a proposal on the same to the Centre on Thursday. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejr...

DIY group Kingfisher sees sales turn positive as lockdowns ease

Home improvement group Kingfisher said underlying sales turned positive in the first week of May as more of its stores re-opened from coronavirus lockdowns, giving it more confidence for the future.Kingfisher, which owns BQ in Britain and C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020