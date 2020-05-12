HC stops job termination of lab assistant with Delhi health mission, says his services required

The Delhi High Court has come to the aid of a lab assistant under the Delhi State Health Mission, which did not extend his contract, by directing his job will not be terminated till August 13 as his services would be required during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Justice Prathiba M Singh passed the interim order while issuing notice to the Centre and the Delhi government seeking their stand on the lab assistant's plea challenging non-extension of his contract during the ongoing pandemic.

The petitioner, Bharat Arya, said he was employed as a laboratory assistant with the with the National Iodine Deficiency Disorder Control Programme (NIDDCP) by the Delhi government under the Delhi State Health Mission. His plea said he was working in that position since March 27, 2010 and due to the lockdown, further extension has not been granted to him. Instead, an e-mail was sent to Arya on March 31 telling him not to attend office, his petition claimed.

Arya's lawyer told the court that as per March 18, 2020 directive issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all employees who are working in various health missions have to be extended their employment. Central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul, appearing for the Centre, told the court that considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Arya's services would be required and he ought not to be terminated. "After hearing counsels for the parties and considering the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that the petitioner is employed in the Health Mission as a lab assistant, whose services would be required during the ongoing pandemic, it is directed that the services of the petitioner shall not be terminated till the next date," the court said. It listed the matter for further hearing on August 13.