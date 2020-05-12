Dharavi reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 962

46 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Tuesday, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). With the new COVID-19 cases reported, the total number of positive cases in the area rise to 962.

The COVID-19 death in the area increased to 31 after a person on Tuesday succumbed to the infection. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 23,401 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 4,786 cured or discharged cases and 868 deaths. (ANI)