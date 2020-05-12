International Nurses Day: AFMC hails efforts of nursing officers amid COVID-19 pandemic

On the occasion of the International Nurses Day, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) Lt Gen Anup Banerjee on Tuesday praised the efforts of the nursing officers working during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Military nursing officers are an inseparable part of our forces. In times of COVID-19, I salute all the nursing officers who are serving patients across the nation. They are playing a vital role," Lt Gen Banerjee told ANI.

He also the thanked the families of the nursing officers who stood by the warriors. "The nation is going through corona pandemic. I would like to congratulate them that they have sacrificed their personal life and are fighting the invisible enemy," he added.

The Lt Gen further said: "Nursing services has enhanced its reputation during COVID-19 and people realised their role. Their self-confidence has also increased. I compliment them and wish them all the best. I would like to thank their families for backing them." The International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 every year.

The theme for this year is Nurses: A Voice to Lead -- Nursing the World to Health. The International Nurses Day marks the birth anniversary of English social reformer and the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, and is celebrated in appreciation of the contributions of nurses to society around the globe. (ANI)