362 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat

As many as 362 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Gujarat. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 8,904, said the Health Department on Tuesday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:18 IST
At present, there are 46,008 active coronavirus cases in the country.. Image Credit: ANI

The total positive cases in the State include 3,246 cured or discharged cases and 537 deaths.

A total of 70,756 cases have been reported from the country of which 22,455 persons have been cured and 2,293 deaths had occurred. In the last 24 hours, 1,538 patients were found cured. At present, there are 46,008 active coronavirus cases in the country. (ANI)

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

