362 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat

As many as 362 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Gujarat. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 8,904, said the Health Department on Tuesday.

The total positive cases in the State include 3,246 cured or discharged cases and 537 deaths.

A total of 70,756 cases have been reported from the country of which 22,455 persons have been cured and 2,293 deaths had occurred. In the last 24 hours, 1,538 patients were found cured. At present, there are 46,008 active coronavirus cases in the country. (ANI)