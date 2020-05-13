HC grants interim bail to man facing extradition to UK in attempted rape case

The Delhi High Court has granted 45-day interim bail to a man facing extradition to Scotland for standing trial in a attempted rape case there. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait granted the interim relief to Raminder Singh who is accused of attempted rape in 2012 when he was in Scotland, United Kingdom (UK) and is in custody here since April 6, 2015.

The court directed that Singh be released on bail subject to his furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1.5 lakh before the Superintendent of Jail concerned. With the direction, the court disposed of his application for interim bail.

The other conditions of his bail include that he will be present every day of his extradition proceedings, he will not leave the country without prior permission of the court and his passport be deposited with it. Central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul opposed grant of bail to Singh, saying extradition proceedings are pending against him and therefore, he not be granted the relief.

However, the high court was of the view that Singh "deserves interim bail for 45 days"..