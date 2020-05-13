Left Menu
Development News Edition

Executive committee of Tripura Tribal Area Autonomous District Council to be dissolved

The incumbent executive committee of Tripura Tribal Area Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) shall be dissolved on May 17 as the polls could not be held due to coronavirus outbreak, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Ratan Lal Nath said.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:51 IST
Executive committee of Tripura Tribal Area Autonomous District Council to be dissolved
Ratan Lal Nath addressing a press conference in Agartala on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

The incumbent executive committee of Tripura Tribal Area Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) shall be dissolved on May 17 as the polls could not be held due to coronavirus outbreak, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Ratan Lal Nath said. The decision to dissolve the Autonomous District Council was approved in the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

In March, the election was deferred for an indefinite period due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Addressing a press conference, Nath said that Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais will hold the charge of TTAADC areas till the next election.

"Governor Bais will assume administration of the District Council as per provisions of the 6th Schedule of the Constitution, which enables a Governor to assume all functions or powers vested in the district council if he feels a situation has arisen in which administration of the ADC can't be carried out in accordance with the provisions," he said. The ADC has 30 seats of which 28 are elected and two are nominated. In January this year, the Tripura Assembly passed a resolution to increase the number of seats to 50. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Clear picture of GST mop up in April to come by June-end: Fin Secy

Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Wednesday said the clear picture regarding GST collections for April would emerge only by June 30 -- the deadline by which businesses with up to Rs 5 crore turnover can file returns without any late ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow open lower as markets digest Powell comments

The SP 500 and Dow Jones fell shortly after the open on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a prolonged recession due to the coronavirus and dispelled speculation over negative interest rates.The Dow Jones Industri...

Economic package will help businesses, especially MSMEs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the announcements made by the government on Wednesday to boost the economy will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially MSMEs. The steps announced will boost liquidity, empower th...

Govt announces Rs 3 lakh cr collateral-free loans for small business; liquidity for NBFCs

The government on Wednesday announced about Rs 6 lakh crore package comprising Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral-free loans for small businesses and a Rs 30,000 crore lifeline to non-bank and housing finance companies as part of measures to hel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020