PM CARES Fund Trust allocates Rs 3,100 cr for migrant workers, purchasing ventilators, developing COVID-19 vaccine

PM CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund Trust on Wednesday allocated Rs 3,100 crore for the fight against COVID-19 of which Rs 2,000 crore will be used for the purchase of ventilators, Rs 1,000 crore to aid migrant labourers and Rs 100 crore for coronavirus vaccine development.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

PM CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund Trust on Wednesday allocated Rs 3,100 crore for the fight against COVID-19 of which Rs 2,000 crore will be used for the purchase of ventilators, Rs 1,000 crore to aid migrant labourers and Rs 100 crore for coronavirus vaccine development. "Out of Rs 3100 crore, a sum of approximately Rs 2000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, Rs 1000 crores will be used for the care of migrant labourers and Rs.100 crores will be given to support vaccine development," a PMO release said.

The trust formed on March 27, 2020, is headed by Prime Minister (ex-officio) and other ex-officio Members of the trust are Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister. While announcing this package, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked all the donors for their generosity in contributing to the which will support India's fight against COVID-19.

The release said that 50,000 'Made-in-India' ventilators will be purchased from PM CARES Fund at a cost of approximately Rs 2000 crores. They will be provided to government-run COVID hospitals in all states/UTs for better treatment of the critical COVID-19 cases. It said that states/UTs will be given a lump sum assistance of Rs 1000 crore from PM CARES Fund for strengthening the existing measures being taken for the welfare of the migrants and poor.

"This amount would be provided to the state governments/UTs to place it at the disposal of the district collectors/municipal commissioners for strengthening their efforts in providing accommodation facilities, making food arrangements, providing medical treatment and making transportation arrangementsof the migrants," the release said. It said state/UT-wise funds will be released on the weightage of (a) population of per 2011 census - 50% weightage (b) number of positive COVID-19 cases as on date - 40% weightage and (c) equal share (10% weightage) for all states/UTs to ensure basic minimum sum for all states.

"The fund will be released to the district collector/district magistrate/municipal commissioner through the State Disaster Relief Commissioner of the States/UTs concerned," it said. The release said Rs 100 crore will be given from PM CARES Fund as a helping hand to catalyse vaccine development.

"A vaccine against COVID-19 is the most pressing need and Indian academia, start-ups and industry have come together in cutting-edge vaccine design and development. To support the COVID-19 vaccine designers and developers, an amount of Rs 100 crore will be given from PM CARES Fund as a helping hand to catalyse vaccine development, which will be utilized under the supervision of Principal Scientific Advisor," it said. (ANI)

