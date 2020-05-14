Delhi govt to decide on online sale, home delivery of liquor by Friday: HC told

Delhi government has informed Delhi High Court that a decision on the online sale and home delivery of liquor in the wake of coronavirus pandemic will be taken by May 15. A division bench of Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal enquired from the counsels for the respondents, Union of India and Delhi Government, whether any decision with respect to the online sales and home delivery of alcohol has been taken.

Counsel for Delhi government on Wednesday assured the court that a decision by the Delhi government on the matter will definitely be taken on or before May 15. On the other hand, counsel for the Central government said that several states have commenced online sale of alcohol.

"Having considered the contentions of the counsel for the petitioner, we do not find any need or case made out to take a different view than that taken in the order dated May 11," the court said in its order passed on Wednesday. "Though the counsel for the petitioner contends that the submissions as made by him today were not considered on May 11 but all the said factors were considered and debated during the hearing, though may not be recorded in the order since the Supreme Court had to take a decision; only constructive suggestions which could help the Delhi government in taking a decision were recorded in the order," it added.

The court made the observation while dismissing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Aadhaar Gaur seeking quashing of the notification dated May 3 of the Government of Delhi to the extent permitting sale of liquor in Delhi. The petition said that sale of liquor in this prevalent time of COVID-19 is injurious to the society in general and consumption of liquor is also generally done in groups or gatherings and which would again be in breach of social distancing norms and would increase the risk of transmission.

However, the court said that this petition is liable to be dismissed but binding the Delhi government to take a decision as assured. The high court had, in an order dated May 11, directed the Centre and State government to consider online sale and home delivery of liquor. The decision came after huge crowds gathered outside liquor shops and flouted social distancing norms as stores opened after the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)