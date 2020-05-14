Government receives request from some countries for consular access to Tablighi Jamaat members

The government has received request from some countries for consular access of Tablighi Jamaat members and is looking to provide it digitally, sources said. "The government received request from some countries for consular access of Tablighi Jamaat members. It is looking to provide consular access digitally," a source said.

Hundreds of COVID-19 cases were linked to Markaz area in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, which emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot. Foreign nationals who had attended the Markaz event have been booked for violating visa norms in several states. An FIR was registered earlier against Tablighi Jamaat chief and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in connection with the congregation held at Markaz in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital.

The crime branch of Delhi Police has seized documents of around 700 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members who had attended the event held at Nizamuddin Markaz in March earlier this year. A Ranchi court had on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of 16 foreign nationals associated with the Tablighi Jamaat. They were arrested under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Epidemic Disease Act, Foreigners Act and National Disaster Management Act. (ANI)