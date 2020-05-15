Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four Rafales to arrive in India by July-end, India to gain edge over Pak, China in air

New Delhi (India), May 15 (ANI) In a major boost to India's firepower in air, first four Rafale fighter aircraft would start arriving in India by July-end this year from France.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 10:40 IST
Four Rafales to arrive in India by July-end, India to gain edge over Pak, China in air
Rafale fighter aircraft. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Ajit K Dubey New Delhi (India), May 15 (ANI) In a major boost to India's firepower in air, first four Rafale fighter aircraft would start arriving in India by July-end this year from France.

The delivery of the aircraft was earlier supposed to have been done by May end but this was postponed by two months in view of the COVID-19 situation in both India and France. "The first four aircraft including three twin-seater trainer aircraft and one single-seater fighter aircraft would start arriving by the end of July at the Ambala airbase. The trainers will have the tail numbers of the RB series in honour of the Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria who played a pivotal role in finalising India's largest-ever defence deal for 36 Rafale combat aircraft," defence sources told ANI here.

The first aircraft to be flown in is planned to be piloted by the Commanding Officer of the 17 Golden Arrows' squadron along with a French pilot, they said. The aircraft on their way from France to India would be refuelled by a French Air Force tanker aircraft in the air before they make a stopover in the Middle East.

"From Middle East to India, there would be one mid-air refuelling done by the Indian IL-78 tanker before they land in India," sources said. Sources said that the Rafales could have come directly from France to India but a 10-hour flight could have been stressful sitting inside a small cockpit.

The first batch of seven Indian pilots has also finished their training at a French airbase while the second batch would be going to France as soon as the lockdown measures are relaxed in both the countries. Post lockdown, India received the first consignment of equipment from France when a cargo plane landed in Delhi last week and more equipment would arrive in the near future. India had signed a deal worth over Rs 60,000 crore with France in September 2016 for 36 Rafales to meet the emergency requirements of the Indian Air Force.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria was the Deputy Chief of Air Staff at that time and headed the Indian negotiation team for the deal which is the biggest ever in monetary terms in India. Armed with the long-range Meteor air to air missiles and SCALP, the Rafales would give India an edge over both Pakistan and China in terms of air strike capability. Sources said the air to air and the air to ground strike capabilities of the Rafale cannot be matched by both China and Pakistan and the aircraft would give India an edge over both the rivals. (ANI)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Britain approves Abbott's COVID-19 antibody test

Britain has given the green light to Abbott Laboratories to produce a COVID-19 antibody test, shortly after it gave the same approval to Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding, health officials said on Friday.Mass antibody testing with millions of k...

'Legitimate defensive position': Afghanistan on offensive operations against Taliban

Afghanistan has defended its decision to launch offensive operations against the Taliban following terror attacks in several parts of country that killed scores of people. Recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan have widely been condemned b...

Land conflicts flare across Asia during coronavirus lockdowns

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, May 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Lockdowns to contain the novel coronavirus in Asia have made farmers and indigenous people more vulnerable to losing their land, according to land rights activists who are backin...

Automation Anywhere's Industry-leading Cloud-native RPA Platform Available on Amazon Web Services in India

- Industrys only cloud-native and web-based RPA platform now on AWS across India BANGALORE, May 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation RPA, today announced general availability of its indu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020