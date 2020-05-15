Left Menu
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Gujarat High Court order, which declared the election of state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama to Gujarat Assembly as void.

Updated: 15-05-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 15:41 IST
SC stays Gujarat HC order declaring Bhupendrasinh Chudasama's election as void
Supreme Court of India.. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Gujarat High Court order, which declared the election of state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama to Gujarat Assembly as void. Chudasama had approached the apex court seeking directions to quash Gujarat High Court's order nullifying his election to the state Assembly from Dholka Assembly constituency in 2017.

The Election Commission of India had directed a three-member Committee of Officers to examine details of the Gujarat High Court judgement in the election petition concerning Dholka Assembly constituency in Gujarat. A direction had already been conveyed to the state government of Gujarat to initiate disciplinary action against the then Returning Officer Dhaval Jani.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that the three-member committee headed by Umesh Sinha, Secretary General, will examine the details and present a report before the Commission. Jani was also removed from election duties during the Lok Sabha polls in view of the interim order of the High Court in the matter. (ANI)

