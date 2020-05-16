Left Menu
Karnataka's COVID-19 count rises to 1,079

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 1,079 in the state.

16-05-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 1,079 in the state. According to the health department, the state has reported 36 deaths while 494 people have recovered so far.

"23 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka today, taking the total number of cases to 1,079 including 36 deaths and 494 discharges. The number of active cases stands at 548," the state health department said. With 3,970 new COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, the count of total confirmed cases in the country reached 85,940 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

