Make arrangements to conduct thermal screening of people entering districts of Uttarakhand: CM

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday directed the officials at the State Secretariat to make arrangements of thermal screening at the districts. "As a large number of people are returning to Uttarakhand, it is necessary to take some load off at the state's borders. Hence, the officials should make arrangements for thermal screening even at the districts," Rawat said during the review meeting.

He also said, "Deploy personnel to monitor people entering the state and the quarantine centre where they are being kept. Keep a record of data of people entering into the state for better contact tracing if needed." Rawat directed the officials to ensure that people are maintaining social distancing and are wearing masks. "Ensure that there is no shortage of masks in the markets and action should be taken against people who do not wear masks and spit in public places," he said while adding that make arrangements for people who are stuck in Uttarakhand and want to return to their native states.

The meeting was attended by several officials including Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash, DGP Anil Kumar Raturi and Secretary Amit Negi. Meanwhile, Dr SD Sakalani, Chief Medical Superintendent of Uttarkashi district hospital, said, "The person who was admitted here after being tested positive of coronavirus is recovering." (ANI)