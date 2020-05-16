Left Menu
Development News Edition

North-East has fared better than most regions of India in tackling COVID-19, says Jitendra Singh

Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh held a meeting with the Chief Secretaries of Northeastern states over COVID-19, via video conference, on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 22:51 IST
North-East has fared better than most regions of India in tackling COVID-19, says Jitendra Singh
Minister of DoNER, Jitendra Singh, held a meeting with the Chief Secretaries of Northeastern states over COVID-19. Photo/ ANI . Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh held a meeting with the Chief Secretaries of Northeastern states over COVID-19, via video conference, on Saturday. Singh said that the North-East has fared better than most of the other regions of India in tackling COVID-19 and that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the North-East has emerged as a model of development.

The minister further said that in the last six weeks, the North-East has emerged as a 'model of corona management' and it was possible because of the 'early preventive steps taken by the Modi government' and the 'cooperation of the people of the region'. "To a great extent the disciplined and civilized manner in which the people there cooperated both in social distancing and following the guidelines; people came out with very innovative ways of maintaining social distancing. It was there that people started putting those white rounds while standing in the queues," said Jitendra Singh.

"Since the summer has set in, they have started using make-shift umbrellas for the queue to beat the summer heat, and I'm sure that other parts of the country will also emulate it. People in the region have been much more receptive and hospitable to those who have been coming from outside," added Singh. The minister assured that supplies were being made available in adequate quantities and there was no shortage despite the topographical and geographical constraints. He also appreciated the government's decision to ensure early sealing of all the borders.

Singh informed that a village in Manipur set up about 18 make-shift hutments for quarantine so that people could keep themselves segregated without antagonising those coming back. "The state governments have been cooperative; I must appreciate the Ministry of DoNER and the Northeastern Council. We have a headquarter in Shillong, which turned into a control room. We have been coordinating with all the state governments on a daily basis, the Chief Ministers also, almost every day," he said.

"As part of the sequence, today also we were interacting with the Chief Secretaries of all the eight states and our helpline or our group that we have created is available all 24 hours so that we can coordinate," he added. Singh further said that steps are being taken up to make people beneficiaries of the Rs 20 lakh crore package, biggest ever announced by the PM, which has created a lot of enthusiasm, hope and optimism among the people of North-East. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Changes made on set, Michael Grays’ possible portrayal as a villain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Redskins WR Latimer facing multiple charges after arrest

Recently acquired Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested early Saturday in Colorado and booked on multiple charges, the Douglas County Sheriffs office reported. The department said deputies responded to reports of gunsh...

Three more COVID-19 deaths in Tamil Nadu, toll now 74; 477 test positive

Eds Adds details Chennai, May 16 PTI Three people succumbed to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday while 477 tested positive, taking the number of those infected to 10,585, the Health department said. While the number of fresh cases was bel...

British police arrest 19 at London protest against social distancing

London police arrested 19 people on Saturday for deliberately breaking social distancing guidelines in protest against the rules, on the first weekend since Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a slight loosening of Englands lockdown. The...

Delhi: Driver of OSD to Prez Kovind dies after tree falls on him

A 36-year-old driver of an officer on special duty OSD to President Ram Nath Kovind died after a tree fell on him due to the heavy rainfall here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place near Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.Arshad wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020