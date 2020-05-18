COVID-19 lockdown: Groups of migrant workers continue their journey in West Bengal

Migrant labourers have continued to walk towards their home amid COVID-19 lockdown, two groups of workers on Monday continued their journey to Cooch Behar from Kolkata and Purulia in West Bengal.

People continuing their journey on foot and on bicycles said, "How long can we be without money? The state government had said they'll arrange a bus. We waited initially but later we had to leave."

According to official data, 2,677 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state with 238 deaths so far. (ANI)