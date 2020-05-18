Left Menu
Telangana extends lockdown till May 31, all zones to be 'green zones' except containment zones

The Cabinet has decided to extend the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the State till May 31, said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:04 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Image Credit: ANI

The Cabinet has decided to extend the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the State till May 31, said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday. "The state Cabinet has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in Telangana till May 31. All zones will be 'green zones' except containment zones. In containment zones, there are 1,452 families that are contained and authorities will provide all their necessities door to door," said Chief Minister Rao while addressing a press conference here after the Cabinet meeting.

Earlier on May 5, Chief Minister Rao had announced the extension of lockdown in Telangana to May 29. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued an order to continue coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31 in the country. The Chief Minister said that all religious centres and religious congregations would remain prohibited during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"Cinema halls, banquet halls and malls will remain closed. Public gatherings, rallies, educational institutions remain prohibited too. Night curfew will also continue in the State as per decisions taken earlier," he said. "Auto and cab services will be allowed to operate in Hyderabad. In autos, two passengers and in cabs, three passengers will be permitted. Salons can operate in all areas excluding containment zones. E-commerce activities can also function 100 per cent in the State," he added.

The Chief Minister said that everyone in the State should wear a mask and if anyone is found violating it, he will be fined Rs 1,000. "People should not come on roads until it is necessary. Otherwise, we will impose a complete lockdown," he said. He said that the government has decided that all shops and businesses can run in all areas except in Hyderabad.

He further said that the vaccine to combat COVID-19 is not expected now and it may take some time and no one can say when can the vaccine come. "In this situation, we have no option left than leading our lives along with coronavirus by taking necessary precautionary measures," he added. (ANI)

