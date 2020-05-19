COVID-19: Delhi govt advises employers to ensure Aarogya Setu app installation by their employees

Left Menu
Delhi government on Tuesday advised all employers to ensure that Aarogya Setu app is installed by their employees on their mobile phones amid the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 09:08 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

"With a view to ensuring safety in offices and workplaces, employers on best efforts basis should ensure that Aarogya Setu app is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones," the government said.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi government announced a detailed set of restrictions and relaxations for the latest phase of lockdown. (ANI)

