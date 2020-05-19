No buses from Anand Vihar bus station to UP, Bihar,Uttarakhand: Delhi Police
Delhi Police DCP East Jasmeet Singh on Tuesday clarified that no buses will run from the capital's Anand Vihar Bus station for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand amid the coronavirus lockdown.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:50 IST
Delhi Police DCP East Jasmeet Singh on Tuesday clarified that no buses will run from the capital's Anand Vihar Bus station for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand amid the coronavirus lockdown. Singh also urged the citizens not to gather at the bus station for going home.
"No buses are plying to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand from Delhi's Anand Vihar bus station. We appeal to people not to gather at the bus station here," Jasmeet Singh said while speaking to media. The clarification from the official came just a day after Delhi government had announced several relaxations for movement of people across the city albeit with restrictions.
The Delhi government has allowed public buses to ply on road but with not more than 20 people at a time. All the passengers will be screened for body temperature before they enter. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- Uttarakhand
- Bihar
- Anand Vihar
- UP
- Delhi
ALSO READ
UP MLA, others held in Uttarakhand for violating lockdown norms
Delhi Police use drones for surveillance in Ghazipur market
Bihar govt to bear train fare of returning students; migrant workers to be reimbursed on completing quarantine: CM Nitish Kumar.
Bharat.live: This Uttarakhand Startup Has Made a Zoom Alternative, in Just 20 Days
All liquor shops in eastern range shut for violation of social distancing norms: Delhi Police