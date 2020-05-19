Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: HC seeks response from police on bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan

Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from Delhi Police on the bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan, the man who allegedly opened fire at police personnel on February 24 during violence in northeast Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:32 IST
Delhi violence: HC seeks response from police on bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from Delhi Police on the bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan, the man who allegedly opened fire at police personnel on February 24 during violence in northeast Delhi. Pathan has approached the court seeking interim bail on the ground of his father's bad health.

Justice Prateek Jalan, while hearing the plea, directed the investigation officer of the case to submit the status report within seven days and also to verify the medical reports of the father of the petitioner on which the counsel for the petitioner relied upon for seeking grant of interim bail. The matter is slated for further hearing in the High Court on June 4.

A trial court had recently dismissed his bail plea and stated that the right to protest is a fundamental right in a democracy but this right of peaceful protest and open criticism of government policies does not extend to disturb the public order. The bail plea was filed by Advocate Asghar Khan who is representing Pathan in the case.

The first charge-sheet has also been filed against Pathan in a Karkardooma court. According to the police, after the incident in February, Pathan initially kept roaming in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, from where he was arrested later.

He was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in Shamli. During the investigation, Pathan revealed that the car he used belonged to his uncle's son and that he had left the car in a garage in Haryana after it broke down. In February, clashes broke out in northeast Delhi between the people supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

SLC looking to build new stadium in Colombo

The Sri Lanka Cricket SLC board has made its intent clear in constructing a new 40,000 capacity stadium in Colombo. The board has said that such a big capacity stadium needs to be constructed if the country wants to bid for ICC events such ...

Babylon Berlin Season 4 is renewed, imminent season to cover novel’s 2 other aspects

Fans are excited to know that their favourite Babylon Berlin is renewed for Season 4. The team is currently working on the script but the release date is yet to be announced. Read further to get more updates on it.The success of Babylon Ber...

N-E Delhi violence: HC asks police to respond to accused' bail plea

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of police on a bail plea by an accused, who brandished gun at a police head constable during the recent communal violence in the national capitals northeast area. Shahrukh Pathan, 23, was arreste...

Lockdown 4.0: Red-zoned Jaipur city still not in pink of health, but semblance of normalcy

There were signs of normalcy in markets and on roads here after nearly two months of coronavirus shutdown with shops opening and more vehicles coming out on Tuesday, as the state government announced relaxations in curbs during the lockdown...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020