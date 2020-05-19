No summer vacation for judicial officials, courts will function in June: Raj HC

Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday announced that judicial officials will not be allowed to take summer vacation and added that its subordinate courts will function from June 1 to 28 as per the civil judicial calander 2020. "No judicial officer will be allowed to take summer vacation barring government holidays, Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays and all the subordinate courts will function from June 1, 2020, to June 28, 2020, as per the civil judicial calander 2020," the high court said in a release.

All the district and sessions judges were also directed to submit a report in the High Court by July 11, 2020, briefing how many cases were dealt with and disposed of during this period of time. The high court had, on Monday, issued orders declaring the summer vacation period from June 1 to 14 as a period of functioning.

In view of the court functioning affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Supreme Court has also decided to declare its summer vacation as a "period of functioning" for the court. (ANI)