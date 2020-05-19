Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt will appoint nodal officers to monitor issues related to construction workers: Gopal Rai

Delhi government has decided to appoint nodal officers at the level of an executive engineer to disseminate information about various Delhi government initiatives to the labourers, Labour and Development Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 23:23 IST
Delhi govt will appoint nodal officers to monitor issues related to construction workers: Gopal Rai
Delhi Labour and Development Minister Gopal Rai (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi government has decided to appoint nodal officers at the level of an executive engineer to disseminate information about various Delhi government initiatives to the labourers, Labour and Development Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday. Rai held a meeting with all the government agencies on Tuesday to discuss issues related to construction workers, an official release said.

Principal Secretary (PWD), Secretary (Labour), Chief Engineer of CPWD and all three MCD along with other senior officers among others were present at the meeting. The minister apprised senior officers that the benefits during COVID-19 to construction labour can be transferred through Board only if they are registered.

He stated that an online portal (www.edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in) has been launched for registration or renewal of construction workers. "The Delhi government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 again to the construction workers in the wake of the extended coronavirus lockdown. Last month also we did the same. There are around 40,000 construction workers registered with the board," Rai said.

"A Nodal Officer at least Executive Engineer level be appointed by the concerned department. The Nodal Officer will disseminate the information regarding the relief of Rs 5,000 during Covid-19, registration of construction labour and various types of welfare schemes and benefits given by the Delhi government so that there is no lack of trust between the govt and the labourers," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

Civil Hospital doctors stage protest against inferior quality of masks in Ludhiana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds of thousands evacuated as India, Bangladesh brace for super cyclone

India and Bangladesh evacuated around half a million people out of the way of the most powerful storm in a decade ahead of its landfall on Wednesday amid fears of heavy damage to houses and crops and disruption of road, rail and power links...

Animal Kingdom Season 5 on war for power among the gang members? What we know so far

Since TNT renewed Animal Kingdom Season 5 in July last years, fans are getting desperate to know what they can see in the imminent season. The huge success of Season 4 paved the way to the making of Season 5. Read further to get the latest ...

Recent attacks show dangerous conditions of minorities in Afghanistan: Biden

Expressing solidarity with the Sikh and Hindu communities facing persecution in Afghanistan, former US vice president Joe Biden has said that recent attacks, including the one on a gurdwara, demonstrates the dangerous conditions of religiou...

Nearly 1,000 people to reach J-K by special train from Pune

Nearly 1,000 people from Jammu and Kashmir, including 500 students, are on board a Shramik Special train which left Pune for Udhampur on Tuesday evening, an official spokesman said. This is the second Shramik Special train to bring back Jam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020