Delhi govt will appoint nodal officers to monitor issues related to construction workers: Gopal Rai

Delhi government has decided to appoint nodal officers at the level of an executive engineer to disseminate information about various Delhi government initiatives to the labourers, Labour and Development Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday. Rai held a meeting with all the government agencies on Tuesday to discuss issues related to construction workers, an official release said.

Principal Secretary (PWD), Secretary (Labour), Chief Engineer of CPWD and all three MCD along with other senior officers among others were present at the meeting. The minister apprised senior officers that the benefits during COVID-19 to construction labour can be transferred through Board only if they are registered.

He stated that an online portal (www.edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in) has been launched for registration or renewal of construction workers. "The Delhi government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 again to the construction workers in the wake of the extended coronavirus lockdown. Last month also we did the same. There are around 40,000 construction workers registered with the board," Rai said.

"A Nodal Officer at least Executive Engineer level be appointed by the concerned department. The Nodal Officer will disseminate the information regarding the relief of Rs 5,000 during Covid-19, registration of construction labour and various types of welfare schemes and benefits given by the Delhi government so that there is no lack of trust between the govt and the labourers," he said. (ANI)