Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court rules U.S. environment agency must protect states from upwind air pollution

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 00:45 IST
Court rules U.S. environment agency must protect states from upwind air pollution

A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency violated the law when it denied a request from Maryland and Delaware to tighten air pollution controls at power plants in upwind neighboring states. The decision by the three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit could force the EPA to impose new curbs on some coal-fired power plants, even as the administration of President Donald Trump seeks to help the industry by slashing environmental regulations.

The EPA is reviewing the decision, said spokeswoman Enesta Jones. Maryland and Delaware had filed their petition to the EPA in 2018 asking for tougher pollution limits on some 36 coal-fired power plant units in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The states had argued that those power plants were in violation of the Clean Air Act’s “good neighbor provision” for the release of nitrogen oxides into the air. The majority of Maryland's ozone pollution originates from upwind states. The EPA rejected the petition, arguing that requiring upwind power plants to add more pollution controls to protect downwind states was not cost-effective for the plant owners.

Richard Revesz of NYU's School of Law and director of the Institute for Policy Integrity filed the amicus brief on behalf of Maryland and Delaware. He said the ruling made clear the EPA is obligated to prevent states from harming the air quality of their neighboring states when emissions travel downwind and "can't cite cost as a reason to ignore the law altogether."

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

17 pc decline in global carbon emissions due to COVID-19 lockdown: Study

The coronavirus-triggered lockdown has led to a steep fall in global carbon emissions by 17 per cent in early April as compared to 2019 levels with Indias emissions dropping by 26 per cent, according to a study. An international study publi...

Soccer-Italian union says four weeks' full training needed before restart

The head of the Italian footballers union AIC said that four weeks of full training is needed before Serie A can re-start without a serious risk of injury to the players. Italian teams began training after the coronavirus stoppage on May 4,...

French health chief: Air the house and disinfect after friends visit

People who invite friends to their home over the upcoming long Ascension weekend should wear masks, air out the house after their friends leave and disinfect contact surfaces such as doorknobs, Frances health ministry chief said.Speaking fo...

Salvadoran lawmakers back law to restart economy in defiance of president

El Salvadors Congress overnight passed a law to accelerate the reopening of the countrys economy ahead of a June 6 target proposed by President Nayib Bukele, who quickly threatened to veto the legislation, saying it was too early. With 63 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020