India witnesses highest-ever spike of 5,611 cases in 24 hours; tally reaches 1,06,750
With 5,611 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,06,750 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 09:50 IST
With 5,611 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,06,750 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 140 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 3,303.
Out of the total cases, 61,149 are actives cases and 42,298 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 37,136 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,448 cases), Gujarat (12,140 cases), and Delhi (10,554 cases).
The nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus has been extended till May 31.
