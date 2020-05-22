Movement restrictions continue at Delhi-UP border

The police are not allowing any movement of people between the national capital and the district without valid passes amid the coronavirus lockdown. The police deployed at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border is keeping a strict vigil on the movement of people. "We have been asked not to allow people to cross the border without passes. We are keeping a strict vigil," said Krishanpal Singh, Traffic Constable.

"I run a shop in Noida and purchase my products from Delhi. I was carrying them on my bike but policemen are not letting me enter Uttar Pradesh now," said Ganesh, a shopkeeper while speaking to ANI. The lockdown which was first imposed on March 24, has now been extended till May 31 by the Central government. (ANI)