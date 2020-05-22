Left Menu
Development News Edition

Movement restrictions continue at Delhi-UP border

The police are not allowing any movement of people between the national capital and the district without valid passes amid the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-05-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 12:39 IST
Movement restrictions continue at Delhi-UP border
An image from DND flyover. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The police are not allowing any movement of people between the national capital and the district without valid passes amid the coronavirus lockdown. The police deployed at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border is keeping a strict vigil on the movement of people. "We have been asked not to allow people to cross the border without passes. We are keeping a strict vigil," said Krishanpal Singh, Traffic Constable.

"I run a shop in Noida and purchase my products from Delhi. I was carrying them on my bike but policemen are not letting me enter Uttar Pradesh now," said Ganesh, a shopkeeper while speaking to ANI. The lockdown which was first imposed on March 24, has now been extended till May 31 by the Central government. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UK set to outline quarantine measures for international arrivals

The United Kingdom will later on Friday spell out details of its plans for a COVID-19 quarantine for travellers arriving from overseas, a measure that airlines have warned will devastate their industry.The government is expected to announce...

China drops word 'peaceful' in latest push for Taiwan 'reunification'

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang left out the word peaceful on Friday in referring to Beijings desire to reunify with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, an apparent policy shift that comes as ties with Taipei continue on a downward spiral. Taiwan has compla...

Who is handling Imran Khan's Twitter account?

By By Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza It is out of office hours, however, Pakistani Prime minister Imran Khans twitter account is still active at 2000 hours on May 20.Tweets spewing hate against Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are ...

Luxury stocks hammered as Chinese trade fears hit Europe

European shares fell on Friday as a deterioration in U.S.-China ties compounded fears of a slower recovery from the economic damage wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic.Beijing on Thursday planned to impose a new security law in Hong Kong, draw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020