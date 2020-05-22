Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC seeks Centre's reply on plea for ban on Zoom app until appropriate legislation is put in place

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 13:54 IST
SC seeks Centre's reply on plea for ban on Zoom app until appropriate legislation is put in place

The Supreme Court Friday sought response from the Centre on a plea which has sought a ban on the use of video communications app 'Zoom' for official as well as personal purposes until an appropriate legislation is put in place. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the Centre on the plea which has raised privacy concern and claimed that continued use of Zoom app is "making the users vulnerable and prone to cyber threats". The matter came up for hearing through video-conferencing before the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, which asked the Centre to file its reply within four weeks on the plea which has arrayed US-based Zoom Video Communications as one of the respondents in the case. The plea, filed by Delhi resident Harsh Chugh, has also sought a direction to the Centre to carry out an exhaustive technical study into the security and privacy risks of using Zoom application.

The plea, filed through advocate Wajeeh Shafiq, has alleged that continued usage of this app might put the national security at stake and might also give a boom to number of cyber-threats and cyber crimes in India. "The global COVID-19 pandemic has drastically reshaped the way in which consumers, businesses and schools communicate. Rather than lending a hand to people in need, Zoom violates the privacy of its millions of users by misusing and exploiting their personal information and falsely, deceptively and misleadingly advertising fictitious security benefits of the program," the plea has said.

It has alleged that Zoom app "practices data hoarding and cyber hoarding" which includes mass storage of personal data of its users and stores cloud recordings, instant messages and files. "Zoom is reported to have a bug that can be abused intentionally to leak information of users to third parties. The app has falsely claiming calls are end-to-end encrypted when they are not," the plea said while claiming that Zoom had also apologised publicly for "mistakenly routing traffic through China" where internet is heavily monitored by the government.

It has alleged that Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the nodal cyber security agency, has also warned Zoom users of cyber risks. The plea said that due to privacy and security concerns, several organizations across the world have banned the use of Zoom app.

Claiming that cyberspace risk is increasing everyday due to global connectivity and online services which makes it easier to hack and access sensitive data of users, the plea said it is not that difficult to hack if a secure network is not used..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Locusts from Pakistan enter Indian states, threaten standing crops

Locust swarms from Pakistan have entered Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh threatening major damage to standing cotton crops and vegetables, said Spokesperson, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Rajasthan is th...

ANALYSIS-U.S. strikes at a Huawei prize: chip juggernaut HiSilicon

The latest U.S. government action against Chinas Huawei takes direct aim at the companys HiSilicon chip division--a business that in a few short years has become central to Chinas ambitions in semiconductor technology but will now lose acce...

SASSA to serve minimum clients in Mpumalanga due to lockdown

Due to lockdown and strict restrictions, the South African Social Security Agency SASSA in Mpumalanga says it can only serve a minimum number of clients a day.SASSA Mpumalangas spokesperson Senzeni Ngubeni said social distance measures affe...

Bengal suffered losses of Rs 1 lakh crore due to Amphan: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that West Bengal has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore due to cyclone Amphan that has devastated the state. After conducting an aerial survey of some of the affected areas and atten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020