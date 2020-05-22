Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCW takes cognizance of sexual harassment complaint against Faridabad hospital doctor

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of sexual harassment complaints against a doctor at a Faridabad hospital and sought a detailed action taken report from the hospital administration.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 19:08 IST
NCW takes cognizance of sexual harassment complaint against Faridabad hospital doctor
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of sexual harassment complaints against a doctor at a Faridabad hospital and sought a detailed action taken report from the hospital administration. "The NCW has come across a post on Twitter attaching there an e-mail wherein it is stated that a woman has submitted a sexual harassment complaint against Dr Sandeep based on an incident on April 19, 2020 in QRG Central Hospital, Faridabad," NCW said in a statement on Friday.

The commission said that it has been further alleged that other female staffs have similar complaints regarding the same doctor but no action has been taken by the hospital administration against the doctor. Instead, the complainant was removed from her current profile and demoted, the NCW noted quoting the tweet.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, the commission has written to Sangeeta Rai Gupta, Director of QRG Enterprises Ltd, whether the internal committee is inquiring into the complaint, and also to take action against the alleged accused if found guilty, and detailed action taken report must be sent to the commission at an early date," the NCW said. It said that the Commission is perturbed by the crime targeted against the woman despite the enactment of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

5-yr-old speech and hearing impaired child reunites with family hours after going missing

Hours after he went missing from his locality in southeast Delhis Kalindi Kunj area, a five-year-old speech and hearing impaired child was reunited with his family with the assistance of a frontline COVID-19 volunteer, police said on Friday...

Bayer CropScience posts Q4 net profit of Rs 31.5 cr

Bayer CropScience Ltd on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 31.5 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 fiscal on strong revenue. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 57.1 crore in January-March quarter of the last fiscal, a regulatory f...

Maha Dy SP, 3 others booked by Thane ACB for bribery

A deputy superintendent of policeand three others were booked for allegedly demanding a bribeof Rs 12.50 lakh from a man in exchange for securing bail andde-freezing the latters bank accounts, a Maharashtra AntiCorruption Bureau official sa...

Cricket in times of COVID-19: Saliva ban, chartered flights advised for travel as ICC issues new guidelines

The International Cricket Council ICC on Friday announced the Back to Cricket Guidelines for the safe resumption of cricket to assist its members in restarting cricket activity in their countries as government restrictions owing to COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020