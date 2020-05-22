Karnataka's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,743

With 138 new COVID-19 cases reported from Thursday 5 pm to Friday 5 pm, the total number of coronavirus cases have risen to 1,743 in Karnataka, said the state health department in a bulletin. Out of the total number of cases, 1,104 patients are active cases and 597 patients have been discharged.

The total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 have risen to 41. The bulletin also reports the death of a COVID-19 positive patient due to a non-COVID cause. India on Friday recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases with 6,088 new cases and 148 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,18,447.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), out of the total cases, 66,330 are active cases and 3,583 have succumbed to the infection. As many as 48,533 patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated to date. (ANI)