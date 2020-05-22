Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon halts rare earths funding program pending 'further research'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:11 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon halts rare earths funding program pending 'further research'
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Department of Defense last month reversed its decision to fund two projects to process rare earth minerals for military weapons, one of which has controversial ties to China, according to a government document seen by Reuters and three sources familiar with the matter. The Pentagon decision is a step backward for President Donald Trump's plan to redevelop the U.S. rare earths supply chain and reduce reliance on China, the world's largest producer of the strategic minerals used to build a range of weapons.

Australia's Lynas Corp and privately held U.S. firm MP Materials both said on April 22 they had been awarded funding by the Pentagon for rare earths separation facilities in Texas and California, respectively. Reuters reported the same day that a Chinese company's minority stake in MP Materials, which owns the only U.S. rare earths mine, has prompted concerns from scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy.

Later that week, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and five other senators sent a letter to the Pentagon pushing it to only fund U.S. rare earth projects. On April 29, the Pentagon informed applicants that the decision had been "put on hold until further research can be conducted," according to a document seen by Reuters. Lynas confirmed the Pentagon's move in a statement on Friday.

MP Materials did not respond to requests for comment. The document added that the Pentagon plans to move forward on the award once the additional research is complete. It was not clear what type of further research the military could conduct.

The U.S. military office overseeing the award said it is still under active solicitation and declined further comment. The Pentagon's headquarters did not respond to requests for comment. The Pentagon award was designed to support processing of so-called heavy rare earths, a less-common type of the minerals used extensively in weapons.

The mines owned by Lynas in Australia and MP Materials in California have only minor concentrations of heavy rare earths, according to U.S. Geological Survey data, prompting some controversy when the two companies last month said they were chosen. U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, a vocal supporter of a rare earths project in his home state of Wyoming being developed by Rare Element Resources Ltd and who signed the senators' April letter, said he would prefer Pentagon funding go to U.S. mines that support a new U.S. rare earth supply chain.

Enzi had privately complained to the Pentagon last fall that it was difficult for companies to apply for the award and, once they did, that the application review process was not transparent, according to his spokeswoman. The Pentagon extended the deadline in an attempt to appease Enzi, though his home state's rare earth project was not chosen. Lynas, the largest producer of rare earths outside China, aims to ship rare earths from its mine in Western Australia for final processing at the Texas facility.

Reuters has reported the Pentagon is also reviewing applications for other rare earth-related funding projects. Applicants have said they expect decisions in the coming months. The amount awarded was not published by the U.S. government, though the funds were allocated for planning work for the construction of a facility to process the minerals.

Lynas, in a statement on Friday, said it would move forward on its project. It was not immediately clear if MP Materials plan to move forward on design work for its project.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Osaka tops Serena as world's highest-paid female athlete

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has become the worlds highest-paid female athlete, making USD 37.4 million 34.3 million euros in the past 12 months for an earnings record, Forbes magazine reported Friday. The 22-year-old Asian star, a two-...

3 samples tested for COVID-19 testing at Nagaland laboratory

Three samples were tested for COVID-19 on Friday at the newly inaugurated Bio-Safety Level BSL-3 Laboratory at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima, officials said. Nagaland has so far not reported any case of COVID-19.Being the first day, a tota...

Haryana's Home Minister Vij warns officials who ignore MLAs         

Officials have to listen and respond to queries of members of the legislative assembly MLAs and work with them, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Friday, warning them not to ignore legislators. His remarks come after legislators cuttin...

Nitish digitally inspects quarantine centres; takes people s feedback

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday took stock of the situation in coronavirus quarantine centres in the state through video conferencing besides interacting with those staying there. Kumar, who inspected 20 quarantine centres in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020