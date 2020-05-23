Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC issues guidelines concerning Lawyers Chamber Blocks

In view of coronavirus outbreak and the countrywide lockdown which is in the fourth phase with some relaxations, the Supreme Court has issued a circular which said that all Lawyers Chamber Blocks in the SC's premises will be open for entry of only members and their staff.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 01:08 IST
SC issues guidelines concerning Lawyers Chamber Blocks
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

In view of coronavirus outbreak and the countrywide lockdown which is in the fourth phase with some relaxations, the Supreme Court has issued a circular which said that all Lawyers Chamber Blocks in the SC's premises will be open for entry of only members and their staff. The circular also said that Lawyers Chamber Blocks will have to follow fixed timings.

"In the light of growing concerns amid increasing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Competent Authority has been pleased to direct that the following guidelines be put in place for entrants to all the Lawyers Chamber Blocks in the Supreme Court premises," read the circular issued on May 21. According to the guidelines, the Lawyers Chamber Blocks will have to follow the timings of 10 am-4 PM from Monday to Friday, except holidays, and 10 am-2 pm on Saturday, except holidays, followed by sanitization of the blocks on Sundays and holidays. The blocks will remain closed on holidays for deep cleaning and sanitization.

Further, the Lawyers Chamber Blocks will be open for entry of only members and their staff on production of proximity card or letter of authority. They will also have to submit themselves to thermal screening and duly fill up self-declaration forms/daily registers containing contact-tracing details. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Insurer AXA must pay restaurant's COVID-19 losses, French court rules

A Paris court ruled that insurer AXA must pay a restaurant owner two months worth of coronavirus-related revenue losses, the restaurateurs lawyer said on Friday, potentially opening the door to a wave of similar litigation. The ruling will ...

At least 82 dead as Pakistan plane crashes in residential area in Karachi

At least 82 people were killed when a Pakistan International Airlines plane with 99 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, officials said, nearly a week after ...

Georgia state police see no more arrests in murder of black jogger

Georgia police expect no more arrests in the shooting death of a black jogger after taking a third suspect into custody in the racially charged case, which attracted national attention when a video of the incident went viral, authorities sa...

Pregnant women with COVID-19 show placenta injury in small study

The placentas of 16 pregnant women found to have COVID-19 during routine testing at a Chicago hospital all showed evidence of injury, indicating that women infected with coronavirus may need close monitoring during pregnancy, researchers sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020