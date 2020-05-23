Chhattisgarh reports 40 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Forty more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh on Friday, taking the number of active cases in the state to 110 according to the State Health Department.

A total of 1,18,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 48,534 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

There are 66,330 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,583 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)