COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra Police reach 1,671

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra police has reached 1,671.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-05-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 22:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra police has reached 1,671. Maharashtra Police said on Saturday that the total cases include 174 police officers and 1,497 police personnel.

"The total number of positive cases in the police force in the state has reached 1671. This includes 174 police officers and 1,497 police personnel. A total of 18 deaths have been reported in the police force and 541 personnel recovered from the disease," the police said. Maharashtra has reported 2,608 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of people infected with the coronavirus in the state to 47,190.

Out of the total cases, 13,404 patients have been discharged after 821 patients recovered today. With 60 deaths reported today, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state now stands at 1,577. (ANI)

