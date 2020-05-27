Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU keeps defence fund alive with 8 billion euro proposal

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 19:48 IST
EU keeps defence fund alive with 8 billion euro proposal

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday spending 8 billion euros ($8.81 billion) of its next budget on a new European Union defence fund, keeping alive a Franco-German plan to deepen military cooperation despite the economic impact of COVID-19.

Unveiled as part of the EU executive's proposals for the bloc's seven-year budget from 2021, the fund would allow EU states' militaries to develop weapons, deploy together and streamline military systems in Europe. Though the amount is much less than the 13 billion euros the Commission had initially proposed, the defence fund, if agreed by EU governments, could generate investment worth much more by enticing defence contractors to help finance deals through it.

The fund would mark the biggest step forward in EU defence integration since the late 1990s, when Britain and France helped launch closer military cooperation in the bloc. Following Britain's 2016 vote to quit the EU, France and Germany seized on European defence as a way to promote integration. They agreed a new pact with other EU governments.

While the United States, the world's biggest military power, has 30 weapons systems, the EU has 178. The bloc has 17 types of battle tank, compared to just one in the United States. Military cooperation could also help advances in technology for pandemics, officials say, including in chemical and biological research such as hi-tech, resistant clothing.

The Commission proposed just 1.5 billion euros - much less than previously - for modernising Europe's disjointed transport systems to move troops east in the case of conflict with Russia. The U.S.-led NATO alliance sees the ability to move quickly across Europe as vital to overcome border delays and rebuild bridges too weak for tanks. ($1 = 0.9078 euros) (Editing by Timothy Hertage)

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Gru and Minions urge handwashing, fun at home in new coronavirus public service announcement

Gru and the popular yellow Minions from the animated Despicable Me movie franchise are urging people to keep their distance to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus in a new public service announcement unveiled on Wednesday. Illumi...

AUDA-NEPAD and Ecobank joint force to strengthen Africa’s response to MSMEs

AUDA-NEPAD the African Union Development Agency www.NEPAD.org and Ecobank Group www.Ecobank.com kick-start their collaboration to strengthen Africas response to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs. High-level representatives from the A...

Nitish 'shielding' JD(U) MLA accused of murder: Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday charged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of shielding a JD U MLA, named in a triple murder case, and demanded the legislators immediate arrest. He said if the MLA is not arrested at the earliest, he a...

Samsung expands partnership with Benow platform for TV, digital appliances

Consumer electronics major Samsung India on Wednesday said it has expanded its partnership with digital payments platform Benow -- from smartphones to consumer electronics -- with a view to strengthen its online to offline O2O strategy amid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020