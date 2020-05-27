Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Europe's Moment": EU lays out costly rescue for squabbling bloc

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 21:10 IST
"Europe's Moment": EU lays out costly rescue for squabbling bloc

The European Union's executive unveiled a 750 billion euro plan on Wednesday to prop up economies hammered by coronavirus, hoping to end months of squabbling over how to fund a recovery that exposed faultlines across the 27-nation bloc.

The blueprint received an initial positive reaction from Paris, Berlin, Rome and Madrid, as well as the European Parliament, and the chairman of EU leaders said they should aim to finalise an agreement before the summer break. Under the proposal, which could still be blocked by more frugal northern nations, the European Commission would borrow the funds from the market and then disburse two-thirds in grants and the rest in loans to cushion the unprecedented slump expected this year due to lockdowns.

Much of the money would go to Italy and Spain, the EU nations worst affected by the pandemic. "We either all go it alone, leaving countries, regions and people behind and accepting a union of haves and have-nots, or we walk that road together," said Commission head, Ursula von der Leyen.

EU leaders agree that, if they fail to rescue economies now in freefall, they risk something worse than their debt crisis of a decade ago, which threatened to pull the eurozone apart. But fiscally conservative northern countries have resisted pressure from a "Club Med" group to take on mutual debt to protect the EU's single market of 450 million people from being splintered by divergent economic growth and wealth levels.

The grants are needed because Italy, Spain, Greece, France and Portugal already have high debt and rely heavily on tourism, hit hard by the pandemic. The euro rose as von der Leyen detailed the plan -- "Europe's Moment: Repair and Prepare for the Next Generation".

The plan aims to fulfil the Commission's pledge to slash EU carbon emissions to "net zero" in 2050, beef up EU health and defence capability, and prop up firms facing solvency problems. The recovery fund comes in addition to the EU's long-term budget for 2021-27, which the Commission proposed to set at 1.1 trillion euros ($1.21 trillion). While some stimulus spending could start as soon as this autumn, most would come from 2021.

The plan needs unanimous backing of the 27 EU states and the European Parliament. EU leaders' chairman Charles Michel said they would first discuss it on June 19. "It is clear there are difficult talks ahead," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. Her finance minister saw "very high" chances for a deal.

HORSE-TRADING The 500 billion euros in grants reflects the wishes of the two biggest EU economies, France and Germany, which came up with a grants-only proposal last week.

"We must move quickly and adopt an ambitious agreement with all our European partners," said French President Emmanuel Macron. The more frugal nations would rather see the recovery package comprise only loans, and the Netherlands responded cautiously to the proposals.

"The positions are far apart... So negotiations will take time," said a Dutch diplomat. The poorer eastern countries want to ensure their generous development and farm subsidies are not cut.

Despite their fights on how to respond to the crisis, EU countries have already agreed on 500 billion euros of immediate rescue aid and the plan worth 1.85 trillion euros unveiled on Wednesday would come on top of that. The Commission plans to repay the borrowing with new taxes on sectors such as plastics, digital trade and large corporates.

ING said the proposal was like an expensive bottle of wine on a supermarket shelf: "...Very often it is only there to make the lower-priced ones look reasonable." ($1 = 0.9091 euros) (Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Robin Emmott, Kate Abnett, Francesco Guarascio, Writing by John Chalmers and Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Gareth Jones, William Maclean)

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing slashes 12,000 jobs as virus seizes travel industry

Boeing is cutting more than 12,000 jobs through layoffs and buyouts as the coronavirus pandemic seizes the travel industry, and more cuts are coming. One of the nations biggest manufacturers will lay off 6,770 US employees this week, and an...

69 fresh COVID-19 cases in U'khand, total 469

As many as 69 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 469A state health department bulletin said nearly all the new COVID-19 patients have travelled ...

Locusts reach Jhansi, other UP districts on alert

After attacking crops in Madhya Pradesh, a swarm of locusts reached Jhansi district on Wednesday, an Uttar Pradesh official said. Other districts in the region are also on alert. Locusts struck the district last week as well, but they au...

Washington, D.C. will begin reopening on Friday -mayor

Washington, D.C. is set to begin its first phase of reopening on Friday, the federal districts mayor said on Wednesday. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who had issued a stay-at-home order on March 30, said the district had experienced a sustained decl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020