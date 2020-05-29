Taiwan says its people won't choose dictatorship

Taiwan says its people won't choose dictatorshipReuters | Taipei | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:23 IST
Taiwan's people will neither choose dictatorship nor bow to violence, the government said on Friday, after a senior Chinese general said Beijing reserved the right to use force to prevent the Chinese-claimed island becoming independent.
Beijing's threats of war go against international law, Taiwan's China policy-making Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement.
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- Chinese
- Beijing
- Mainland Affairs Council
ALSO READ
U.S. sails warship near Taiwan a week ahead of presidential inauguration
U.S. sails warship near Taiwan a week ahead of presidential inauguration
Taiwan says WHO has 'forgotten' neutrality by barring island
Taiwan Semiconductor to announce plans for U.S. factory
Taiwan Semiconductor to announce plans for U.S. factory -source