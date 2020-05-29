Left Menu
File report on plea against declaring pvt hospital as COVID-19 institute: HC to Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:44 IST
The Delhi High Court has asked the AAP government to file a status report on a plea challenging its decision to declare a private hospital as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital allegedly without considering the impact on residents in the area. Justice Navin Chawla, who conducted the hearing via video conferencing, listed the matter on June 3 after the counsel for Delhi government submitted that he would like to file a status report in the matter.

The plea was filed by Safdarjung Development Area (SDA) Residents Welfare Association (RWA) and others challenging the May 16 order of the Delhi government declaring Ujala Cygnus Orthocare Hospital - with 40 isolation wards- as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital. It had also declared Batra Hospital and Research Centre as dedicated COVID-19 institute in view of shortage of isolation beds in private hospitals in the national capital.

The plea alleged that the Delhi government passed the order without considering the welfare of the neighbouring residents, occupants of a dharamshala nearby and the people of the local taxi stand. “The decision to convert the (hospital) premises to a dedicated COVID-19 Hospital has been taken by the Respondent no. 1 (Delhi government) vide May 16 order unilaterally, without considering the potential ramifications and health risks to those residing in proximity to the hospital,” it alleged.

It also sought direction to the Delhi government to frame appropriate guidelines regarding setting up of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in crowded and populated residential areas. On May 24, the AAP government had directed 117 private hospitals and nursing homes with 50 beds or more to reserve 20 per cent of their total capacity for COVID-19 patients.

A total of 10 private hospitals have been declared as COVID-19 dedicated hospitals for admitting confirmed /suspected cases of coronavirus on payment basis. On April 30, the Delhi government had also declared Maha Durga Charitable Trust (MDCT) Hospital and Sir Gangaram City Hospital as COVID-19 hospitals to admit coronavirus patients.

