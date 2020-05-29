102 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, count at 602

A total of 102 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 602 in the state, the State Control Room COVID-19 said. Out of the total cases, 505 are active cases while the death toll in the state is five.

"Uttarakhand has reported 102 new COVID-19 positive cases today; taking the total number of cases to 602. Active cases stand at 505," the State Control Room COVID-19 stated. "A total of 89 people have recovered so far including 10 recovered today and three people have migrated out of the state," it added further.

A total of 1,439 samples have been sent for being tested today and the results of 4,758 samples are awaited. However, the doubling rate of the state in the last seven days stood at 3.87 days. With the highest spike of 7,466 more COVID-19 cases and 175 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,65,799 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 89,987 while 71,105 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. The death toll due to the infection has reached 4,706 in the country.