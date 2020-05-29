Madhya Pradesh: Woman police constable accuses another constable of rape, case registered

A rape case has been registered against a police constable, here at Bahodapur police station based on the complaint of a woman constable on Friday, police said. Speaking to ANI, Pankaj Pandey, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Gwalior said that the accused has been identified as Ajit Singh Bhadoria, a police constable in Morena district.

"We have registered the case based on the complaint of a woman constable. In her complaint, she said that her sister's brother-in-law, Ajit Singh Bhadoria, a constable in Morena district lured her on the pretext of getting married and later raped her," ASP Pandey said. Pandey further added that the investigation is underway. (ANI)