Madhya Pradesh: Woman police constable accuses another constable of rape, case registered
A rape case has been registered against a police constable, here at Bahodapur police station based on the complaint of a woman constable on Friday, police said.ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 29-05-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 23:31 IST
A rape case has been registered against a police constable, here at Bahodapur police station based on the complaint of a woman constable on Friday, police said. Speaking to ANI, Pankaj Pandey, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Gwalior said that the accused has been identified as Ajit Singh Bhadoria, a police constable in Morena district.
"We have registered the case based on the complaint of a woman constable. In her complaint, she said that her sister's brother-in-law, Ajit Singh Bhadoria, a constable in Morena district lured her on the pretext of getting married and later raped her," ASP Pandey said. Pandey further added that the investigation is underway. (ANI)
