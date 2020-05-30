Left Menu
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2020 05:23 IST
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. high court rejects church challenge to Illinois pandemic rules

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a challenge to Illinois' restrictions on religious services during the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the state had lifted the limits in question. Two churches in Illinois had asked the court to exempt them from Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker's ban on religious worship services of more than 10 people, arguing that it infringed on the constitutionally protected free exercise of religion. Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter on air while covering Minneapolis protests

The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a CNN reporter reporting live on television early Friday morning while covering the Minneapolis protests, without giving any reason, and led him and three crew members away in handcuffs. Black reporter Omar Jiminez had just shown a protester being arrested when about half a dozen white police officers surrounded him. Saturated hospitals, airlifts as California border region virus cases surge

Coronavirus cases are surging in a scorching hot desert region straddling south California and a city near Mexico's Tijuana, leading to saturated hospitals, a cross-border overspill of patients and airlifts from rural U.S. clinics. Mexicali, capital of the Mexican state of Baja California, has the third-highest number of confirmed COVID cases in Mexico, with its main hospitals at four-fifths capacity, state health department data shows. Videos of U.S. police killings spur protest - and sometimes charges

The decision of Minneapolis prosecutors to criminally charge a police officer four days after the death of George Floyd shows how efforts to hold officers accountable often hinge on the level of public protest and whether the incident was caught on video. Even then, it is rare for officers to be charged criminally in such incidents, with the swiftness of the Floyd charges something of an anomaly. Biden calls for 'real leadership' after Trump alludes to violence after police killing

Joe Biden on Friday called for justice and "real leadership", accusing President Donald Trump of encouraging violence by threatening deadly military force to stop rioters in Minneapolis protesting the police killing of an unarmed black man. Initially peaceful rallies in Minnesota's largest city have given way to nights of arson, looting and vandalism, as protesters vented their rage over the death on Monday of George Floyd, seen on video gasping for breath while a white police officer knelt on his neck. New York City expected to reopen on June 8, five upstate regions OK for phase 2: Cuomo

New York City is "on track" to enter phase one of reopening on June 8, New York Governor Cuomo said on Friday as he announced that five upstate regions will now transition to phase two which includes businesses like barber shops and hair salons. The most populous U.S. city, which has become the epicenter of the country's coronavirus pandemic, was on track to meet the metrics for a safe reopening, Cuomo said. Trump backpedals after 'shooting' threat to Minneapolis rioters

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday tried to walk back a Twitter threat to respond with deadly force to three days of violent protests in Minneapolis over the police killing of an unarmed black man. After his online comment that "looting leads to shooting" drew a warning from Twitter and widespread condemnation from Democrats, Trump said he understood why the incident had sparked nationwide protests about police violence against African Americans. Biden urged to pick black VP, not Klobuchar as Minneapolis killing stokes racial tensions

Joe Biden is facing fresh calls to choose a black woman for his running mate amid rising racial tensions after this week's videotaped killing of an unarmed black man by a white Minneapolis police officer. Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee to take on President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election, has promised to pick a woman. Several black candidates are on the short list, including Senator Kamala Harris, former Georgia gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams and Representative Val Demings. Epstein estate, victims reach agreement on compensation fund

A fund to compensate victims of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse may begin making payouts soon, after the deceased financier's estate, his accusers and the attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands resolved their differences over the process. The accord came 9-1/2 months after Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on sexual abuse and sex trafficking charges. The Virgin Islands probate court, which is handling the estate, must still sign off on the fund. Exclusive: White House kept FDA in the dark on Russian ventilators for New York and New Jersey

When U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to accept a shipment of ventilators from Russian President Vladimir Putin at the height of the coronavirus outbreak, the White House did not alert the FDA as it headed to New York and New Jersey, Reuters has learned. Instead, the Food and Drug Administration heard about the arrival of the shipment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on March 31st, the day before the 45 Aventa-M ventilators were delivered, the health regulator told Reuters.

