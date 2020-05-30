Sanjay Kundu is new Himachal DGP

Sanjay Kundu, Principal Secretary to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, has been appointed as the new DGP of the state. He will succeed Sita Ram Mardi, who is retiring today.

Kundu, a 1989 batch IPS officer, has worked with the state and Central governments as well as the United Nations as police commissioner where he worked on human rights and national capacity building.

At present, Kundu also holds the charge of the principal resident commissioner of Himachal Pradesh at New Delhi.He has served as a joint secretary in the Union Water Resources Ministry and held the additional charge of Brahmaputra Board chairperson and National Project Construction Corporation (PSU) chairperson. (ANI)