Allow performing last rites of COVID-19 victims in 'green crematoriums': plea in Delhi HC

A public interest litigation (PIL) was moved in Delhi High Court on Saturday seeking directions to Delhi Government to allow performing the last rites of those who have died due to coronavirus in "green crematoriums".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 17:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A public interest litigation (PIL) was moved in Delhi High Court on Saturday seeking directions to Delhi Government to allow performing the last rites of those who have died due to coronavirus in "green crematoriums". The PIL, moved by an NGO through advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, submitted that it is working in the field of installation of green crematoriums that can be used for the cremation of bodies of COVID-19 victims after performing the last rites.

A bench of the High Court will hear the matter on June 3. The petition said that the Delhi High Court has taken suo motu cognizance on the issue of piling up of bodies at the crematorium and expressed its displeasure and anger on the handling of bodies in the national capital.

The plea sought directions to allow the petitioner NGO to use its expertise and services in facilitating the cremation of bodies of COVID-19 victims at Nigambodh cremation ground. It said that with the help of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India and United Nations, till date, petitioner NGO has successfully installed 46 green crematoriums in seven States, of which 16 are established in the national Capital.

Also that by way of the present Writ Petition, petitioner NGO wishes to apprise the court that it is willing to facilitate the respondents in the cremation of bodies at Nigambodh Ghat-Delhi, the plea said. It said that the NGO is ready to provide a team of four persons to facilitate the cremation of bodies lying at Nigambodh Ghat.

The plea said that the petitioner had, on May 22, also written to Member Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority as well as the Delhi Lt Governor appraising them about the units installed in the national capital. Delhi High Court had, on Thursday, taken suo motu cognizance of news reports claiming inadequate facilities at the cremation grounds to perform last rites of those who lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)

