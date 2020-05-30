Left Menu
MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1".

Updated: 30-05-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 19:07 IST
MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1". "The guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020 and will be effective till June 30, 2020. The current phase of re-opening, Unlock 1, will have an economic focus," MHA said in a release.

The country is under the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31. The lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. The nationwide lockdown that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first announced on March 24 was slated to end on May 17. Modi had on March 24 announced the nationwide lockdown for 21 days. On May 14, the government extended the lockdown till May 3.

On May 1, the MHA further extended the lockdown period to two weeks beyond May 4, with some relaxations. The Central government had also announced Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to combat COVID-19. (ANI)

