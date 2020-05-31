COVID-19: Locality barricaded in WB's Birbhum to prevent movement of people

The residents of ward no.14 in Baruipara locality of Suri city in Birbhum district barricaded the entrance to their locality to prevent the movement of people, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The residents have said that they aren't allowing strangers to enter the locality as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus in the district.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in West Bengal is 5,130, including 2,851 active cases. While 1,970 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, 309 deaths have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)