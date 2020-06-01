Left Menu
There should be uniformity in referring to the country: Petitioner who approached SC seeking change of name from 'India' To 'Bharat'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 01:16 IST
Namah, the petitioner who approached the Supreme Court talking to ANI in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

There should be uniformity while referring to the country, be it 'Bharat', India, or the Republic of India, according to Namah, the petitioner who has approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre for the same. The Supreme Court is set to hear the matter on June 2. "The name of India should be one. There are many names of India like Republic of India, Bharat, India, Bharat Ganarajya, etc. There should not be many names. We don't know what we have to say," Namah told ANI here.

"There are different names on different documents. The Aadhar card says 'Bharat Sarkar', driving license says 'Union of India', 'Republic of India' on passports, creating confusion. There should be uniformity and one should know the name of the nation. This is the time for unity," he added. The petitioner further said that he had filed the petition in February before the COVID-19 crisis started and it was listed for hearing by the apex court now.

Stating that his SC petition sought notice to the Centre for the same, Namah added, "The name should be uniform. One voice, one nation, as Modiji himself says." The petition filed by Namah was earlier listed to be heard on May 29, however, it got adjourned as Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde was unavailable. The matter is now listed to be heard by a bench headed by Justice AS Bopanna. (ANI)

