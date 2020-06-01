23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam, state tally up to 1384

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Assam taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,384, according to Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,192, as per the Health Minister.

According to the Health Ministry, the country on Monday witnessed the highest-ever spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases, while 230 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated, and 5,394 deaths.