Uganda: UPDF kills 5 Sudanese soldiers for illegally crossing into Ugandan territory

Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) leadership has said that four Sudanese 'People Liberation Army' soldiers have been shot dead in a clash with the UPDF in Moyo district, north of the country, according to a news report by 'pmldaily.com'.

The Ugandan army has said that South Sudanese national forces illegally crossed into Ugandan territory in total violation of the law and declined to follow instructions when confronted.

UPDF Spokesman, Brig Richard Karemire said the soldiers have dressed in civilian uniform apart from one who had uniform but was all armed and walked about 1.5 Kms into Uganda until they were spotted at Goboro by UPDF officers.

"When stopped, they refused to follow orders, the UPDF soldiers guarding the border opened fire killing 04 instantly. The rest ran and crossed back to the other side of the border." Karemire said.

Three bodies were handed over to the South Sudan authorities led by Col Kamilo John Kamilo, Col Gochi Deng Yak at the Afoji border in Moyo district.

UPDF was represented by Lt Col Sebugenye and Maj Kennedy (OIC).

Karemire has said that 5 guns we're recovered are currently with the UPDF commander in Yumbe.

On weekend, 10 Ugandan nationals were arrested for illegally crossing the Nimule border into South Sudan.

In March, South Sudan closed Juba International Airport and all border entry points to prevent the spread of COVID-19.