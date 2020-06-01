Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda: UPDF kills 5 Sudanese soldiers for illegally crossing into Ugandan territory

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:44 IST
Uganda: UPDF kills 5 Sudanese soldiers for illegally crossing into Ugandan territory
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@UPDFspokespersn)

Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) leadership has said that four Sudanese 'People Liberation Army' soldiers have been shot dead in a clash with the UPDF in Moyo district, north of the country, according to a news report by 'pmldaily.com'.

The Ugandan army has said that South Sudanese national forces illegally crossed into Ugandan territory in total violation of the law and declined to follow instructions when confronted.

UPDF Spokesman, Brig Richard Karemire said the soldiers have dressed in civilian uniform apart from one who had uniform but was all armed and walked about 1.5 Kms into Uganda until they were spotted at Goboro by UPDF officers.

"When stopped, they refused to follow orders, the UPDF soldiers guarding the border opened fire killing 04 instantly. The rest ran and crossed back to the other side of the border." Karemire said.

Three bodies were handed over to the South Sudan authorities led by Col Kamilo John Kamilo, Col Gochi Deng Yak at the Afoji border in Moyo district.

UPDF was represented by Lt Col Sebugenye and Maj Kennedy (OIC).

Karemire has said that 5 guns we're recovered are currently with the UPDF commander in Yumbe.

On weekend, 10 Ugandan nationals were arrested for illegally crossing the Nimule border into South Sudan.

In March, South Sudan closed Juba International Airport and all border entry points to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Four members of a family drown in Narmada river

Four members of a family drowned on Monday while taking a holy dip in the Narmada river at Ghanabad area here in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra festival, police said. A woman accompanying them was rescued, said police insp...

Mumbai COVID-19 cases cross 40,000 mark; 40 more die

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 40,000-mark on Monday, with 1,413 more people testing positive for coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. The latest case count in the countrys financial capital now ...

U.S. lawmaker readies bill aimed at ending police court protection

With cities across the United States in turmoil over the death of George Floyd, a U.S. lawmaker plans to introduce legislation this week to eliminate a legal doctrine that protects police officers from being sued for illegal and unconstitut...

India, Australia may ink landmark defence pact on Thursday, indicates Aussie envoy

After years of negotiations, India and Australia are expected to sign a landmark agreement on reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support during an online summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020