Following is a summary of current world news briefs. China says U.S. 'addicted to quitting' over plan to withdraw from WHO

China said on Monday the United States was "addicted to quitting" following a U.S. decision to leave the World Health Organization (WHO) and said the withdrawal reveals a pursuit of power politics and unilateralism. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that the international community disagreed with what he described as the selfish behaviour of the United States. Britain reopens markets and some schools as lockdown eases

English schools reopen on Monday for the first time since they were shut 10 weeks ago because of the coronavirus pandemic, but many parents planned to keep children at home amid fears ministers were moving too fast. The easing of strict measures will mean classes will restart for some younger children, up to six people can meet outside in England, outdoor markets can reopen, elite competitive sport can resume without spectators and more than 2 million of the most vulnerable will now be allowed to spend time outdoors. India's coronavirus infections overtake France amid criticism of lockdown

India's cases of coronavirus crossed 190,000, the health ministry said on Monday, overtaking France to become seventh highest in the world, as the government eases back on most curbs after a two-month-long lockdown that left millions without work. With a record 8,392 new cases over the previous day, India is now behind the United States, Brazil, Russia, Britain, Spain and Italy, according to a Reuters tally. Under new guidelines, Britons plan for a different kind of BBQ

People across Britain plan to invite friends and family to barbecues in their gardens with the latest easing of social distancing measures on Monday, but a list of rules will make them a little more awkward than before. Guests will have to bring their own cutlery and plates to any meals unless hosts have managed not to touch them and while food can be shared, dishes cannot passed between households without being wiped down first, government guidelines said. U.S. lawmakers to unveil bill banning investment in firms tied to China's military

A group of Republican lawmakers plans to unveil legislation this week to keep Americans from investing in foreign defense companies with ties to China's military, according to a document seen by Reuters, the latest in a string of measures aimed at curbing U.S. funding for China-based firms. Representatives Mike Gallagher, Jim Banks and Doug LaMalfa plan to introduce the bill, which would require Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to submit a report to Congress listing foreign defense companies that have "substantial contracts with, ties to, or support from" the Chinese military. Factbox: China's numerous diplomatic disputes

China is engaged in diplomatic disputes on numerous fronts, from acrimony with the United States to a backlash over its clampdown on Hong Kong, a border dispute with India and criticism over its handling of the novel coronavirus. Following are some of the main points of contention between China and other countries: Scientists hunt pandemic hotspots in race to test vaccines

The first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may be waning. For vaccine developers, that could be a problem. Scientists in Europe and the United States say the relative success of draconian lockdown and social distancing policies in some areas and countries means virus transmission rates may be at such low levels that there is not enough disease circulating to truly test potential vaccines. Pope makes anti-corruption spending rules mandatory in Vatican

Pope Francis has approved sweeping new rules for procurement and spending in the Vatican meant to cut costs, ensure transparent competition and reduce the risk of corruption in awarding contracts. An Apostolic Letter and 30 pages of new norms released on Monday are the culmination of a four-year process to rationalise spending procedures and tackle nepotism and cronyism. In China, U.S. protests a hot topic on state, social media

Chinese state media is giving extensive coverage to violent protests roiling cities across the United States, while the unrest has also featured widely in Chinese social media. The death of George Floyd, a 46-year old black man, while in police custody last week has sparked demonstrations and unrest across the politically and racially divided country. Dutch bar terraces fill quickly as lockdown ends

Terraces throughout the Netherlands filled quickly on Monday as bars and restaurants were allowed to open for the first time in almost three months on a sunny public holiday. As the number of new coronavirus infections in the country has dropped steadily in recent weeks, restaurants, bars, museums, cinemas and theatres were allowed to open their doors from 1000 GMT on Monday, as long as they follow strict social distancing rules to prevent a new rise in infections.