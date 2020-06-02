Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. judge no 'mere rubber stamp' in case of ex-Trump aide Flynn, lawyers say

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 03:37 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 03:37 IST
U.S. judge no 'mere rubber stamp' in case of ex-Trump aide Flynn, lawyers say

The U.S. judge in the criminal case against President Donald Trump's former adviser Michael Flynn defended himself on Monday, saying it was proper to seek outside views on the Justice Department's request to drop a charge to which Flynn has pleaded guilty. Lawyers representing U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said in a court filing that he is not a "mere rubber stamp" and needed to carefully consider the department's "unprecedented" request. Democrats and former federal prosecutors have accused Attorney General William Barr of politicizing the criminal justice system to go light on Trump associates in key cases.

A lawyer for Flynn, who briefly served as national security adviser, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit had ordered Sullivan to respond to an emergency petition in which Flynn said the Justice Department's request to drop the prosecution should be quickly granted.

Sullivan, who has tapped former federal prosecutor Beth Wilkinson to represent him in the appellate court case, has not yet ruled on the department's May 7 request to drop the false-statement charge against Flynn. The department made the request after Trump and his allies publicly criticized the case against Flynn. Critics also have assailed the department for abandoning a tough sentencing recommendation by career prosecutors after the conviction of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone.

Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the weeks before Trump took office. Sullivan asked retired judge John Gleeson, a former prosecutor, to serve as a "friend of the court" and instructed him to present arguments against the department's request - including whether he should hold Flynn in contempt for perjury. Gleeson's legal brief is due June 10.

Sullivan "will not blindly accept Judge Gleeson's recommendations," Sullivan's lawyers said on Monday. "Someone needs to fill the adversarial gap to ensure full consideration of the issues, and a former prosecutor and federal judge is well-positioned to do so," the court filing said.

Flynn initially agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in a plea deal, but later changed legal tactics and pursued a scorched-earth approach that included accusing the FBI of a secret plot to entrap him. Barr this year tapped Jeff Jensen, a federal prosecutor in St. Louis, to review the case. Jensen later urged Barr to drop it on the grounds the investigation lacked a proper legal basis.

That led the lead prosecutor on the Flynn case to withdraw. Sullivan said in Monday's court filing that his handling of the case was proper in light of the unusual way it has unfolded.

"It is unusual for a criminal defendant to claim innocence and move to withdraw his guilty plea after repeatedly swearing under oath that he committed the crime," Sullivan said. The Justice Department said in a court filing on Monday that under the U.S. Constitution its decision to drop the Flynn case cannot be second-guessed by Sullivan.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ravens owner Bisciotti pledges $1M toward social justice reform

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti on Monday pledged 1 million for social justice reform in Baltimore. The Ravens said a committee of current and former players from the team will decide which programs receive contributions.Bisciotti said he is h...

Mexico president kicks off 'new normal' phase amid pandemic

Amid a pandemic and a brewing tropical storm, Mexico President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador kicked off Mexicos return to a new normal Monday with his first road trip in two months as the nation began to gradually ease some virus-inspired restr...

U.S. Justice Dept deploys its police agencies in Washington to quell rioting

The U.S. Justice Department has deployed it law enforcement components to maximize the federal security presence in Washington in a bid to quell violent protests, a department spokeswoman said on Monday.Today, President Trump directed Attor...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesElliott closes on victory in Bank of East Asia control battle httpson.ft.com2MkWhf4 Boris Johns...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020