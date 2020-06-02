Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyers' body requests SC to resume physical court hearings from July

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:11 IST
Lawyers' body requests SC to resume physical court hearings from July

The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) Tuesday requested Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and other apex court judges to resume physical court hearings from July, while pointing out the "practical difficulties" faced by lawyers in effectively presenting their cases through virtual hearings. The apex court, which has restricted its functioning since March 25 amid spread of COVID-19 pandemic, is presently hearing matters through video-conferencing only.

In a letter addressed to the CJI and other judges of the Supreme Court, the SCAORA has said that as per the feedback received from the members of the Bar almost 95 per cent lawyers are "not comfortable with the virtual court hearings". "The common feedback seems to be that the lawyers are unable to present their cases effectively in the virtual medium and the same is acting as a major deterrent for lawyers to consent for such virtual hearings," the lawyers' body said.

"In view of such practical difficulties, I, on behalf of SCAORA and thousands of lawyers, request the court to resume physical court hearings upon re-opening in July 2020 after summer vacations. Moreso, in light of the announcement of the unlock 1.0 and measures to be undertaken to resume normalcy in a phased manner," SCAORA President Shivaji M Jadhav said in the letter. In the letter, the SCAORA has mentioned about the feedback received from the members of Bar which included the problems with audio and video quality of the hearing which results in the lawyers not being able to effectively put forth their arguments.

It said that most lawyers are facing "severe financial problems" during this pandemic due to the staggered working of the courts and "unless the normal functioning of courts is resumed, the said concern will not abate". While requesting for resumption of physical court hearings from July, the SCAORA has said that the apex court may consider imposing other conditions for safety of all concerned such as allowing limited number of lawyers for matters.

The lawyers' body has also given some suggestions including that entry of litigants, interns and law students be restricted for the time being and the existing distance between the lawyers and judges be increased. "Wearing of masks be made compulsory for all lawyers even inside the courtroom with the lawyer who is arguing to wear a face shield," the letter said.

The SCAORA has also expressed gratitude for the "proactive role" of the Supreme Court in the effort to provide access to justice in the difficult time of COVID-19 pandemic. Referring to the provision of new E-filing module software, the lawyers' body said such individualized service for advocates would enable them to use their time in a more effective manner.

"We are also truly grateful for the acknowledgment that open court hearings are the spine of our system and that virtual courts are not a substitute to physical courts," the SCAORA said..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

F1 reveals revised 2020 calendar, season to start with Austrian Grand Prix

Formula One on Tuesday announced the revised calendar for the 2020 season, which will be beginning with the Austrian Grand Prix in July. After racing was put on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak, the newly revised calendar has been r...

Four police shot in violent protests after Trump vows to bring in U.S. military

Four St Louis police officers were hit by gunfire late on Monday during violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody, hours after President Donald Trump vowed to use the U.S. military to halt the spreading clashes. Trump...

FOREX-Dollar on back foot as recovery optimism persists

The euro inched slightly lower on Tuesday as the dollar gained some strength, though the pair remained close to an 11-week high as investors maintained their hope in a global economic recovery post coronavirus.The optimistic mood persisted ...

EIB signs EUR 95million loan with Estonian railway firm 'Eesti Raudtee'

The European Investment Bank EIB has signed a EUR 95 million, 25-year tenor, loan agreement with the Estonian national railway company Eesti Raudtee. The Estonian Railways will use the funds to modernise tracks and the control-command and s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020